OK Jaanu box office collections day 3: Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur’s live-in romance earns Rs 4 cr

OK Jaanu box office collections day 3: Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's pairing seems to have worked again as OK Jaanu is doing moderately well at the box office. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film raked in Rs 4.82 on Sunday. (YouTube)

With Friday and Saturday's earnings at Rs 4.08 crore and Rs 4.90 crore respectively, this makes OK Jaanu's total earnings Rs 19.17 crore so far. The movie, which is a remake of Mani Ratnam's OK Kanmani, has opened to mixed reviews. (YouTube)

Unfortunately for both the Jaanus, Aamir Khan's Dangal is proving to be a strong adversary even though the wrestling flick is in its third week. Its earnings were almost on par with OK Jaanu on Saturday with Rs 4.06 crore. At this rate, Jaanu might see a better second week than first by which time the sports biopic co-starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra will have slowed down. (YouTube)

Of course, this might prove to be very little consolation for director Shaad Ali, Shraddha and Aditya. Next week, Jaanu will have only two days to rake in the moolah before Kaabli and Raees hit the theatres. From there on, it will really just be a tango between Hrithik Roshan and Shahrukh Khan for box office supremacy. The OK Jaanu team learnt the hard way that you can't squeeze a film in between two Khan releases and hope to make a killing. (YouTube)

Even so, Jaanu is doing much better than its live-in predecessor Befikre. Some critics have even said that Shaad's version of the film surpasses Mani Ratnam's, although the majority of critics still root for the Tamil film. (YouTube)