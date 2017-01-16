Happy Birthday, Sidharth Malhotra: 10 pics of the actor to make you drool

Sidharth Malhotra turns 31 today and while he left his modelling career for acting, we're grateful for how sexy this actor looks. Of course, Sidharth has proved that he's much more than just a pretty face. Whether it's on screen or off it, this Kapoor And Sons star continues to charm his fans with his laidback attitude, love of life and concern for his fans. We take a look at some of the photos of this incredible actor that just melted our hearts. (Twitter)

His shots of the Dream Team concert with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan proved that Sidharth could get along with anyone. Not the type to have airs, Sidharth could chill out with the best of Bollywood. (Twitter)

Most people focus on famous stars, but Sidharth often gives a shout-out to the crew of a movies including fashion stylists, proving that he really appreciative of the behind-the-scenes efforts. (Twitter)

Sidharth's not afraid to admit that even though he's a big, tough guy, he loves his mommy. Always praising his mother, Sidharth just seems like the ideal family man. (Twitter)

He's always treating his female fans to amazing photos of himself. It's hard to pick just one, but don't you think that Sidharth is just drool-worthy in black-and-white shots? (Twitter)

He's a successful actor, but Sidharth knows there's more to life than just a career. A quick look at his social media shows that he's always biking, diving or skydiving in the most exotic places in the world. (Twitter)

While most stars post sexy or at the most candid shots of themselves, Sidharth often posts some unique photos. Just check out his crazy mirror-reflection pics! (Twitter)

Who doesn't love a man on a sexy bike? He could probably afford a chauffeur-driven car, but when Sidharth showed he preferred to ride on a bike it Mumbai, we just loved him more. (Twitter)

Sidharth's love for animals is no secret, but when he lent his support to PETA, we knew he was the type of guy who wouldn't just pay a cause lip-service but actually get behind something he believes in. (Twitter)

This actor is quite candid about his wardrobe woes – something most B-Town men won't really admit. But Sidharth is all for showing us how difficult it is to have a new outfit for every promotion event. (Twitter)