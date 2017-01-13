Bollywood’s Makar Sankranti connect: Raees, Kai Po Che and other famous filmi kite scenes

Shahrukh Khan is all set to celebrate Makar Sankranti for the first time and that's right after sharing Udi Udi Jaye from the upcoming Raees. In Udi Udi Jaye we're treated to vibrant kite flying visuals during the festival of Uttaraayan, another name for Makar Sankranti. As we get out our patangs and manja, let's take a look at some of the memorable kite flying scenes in Bollywood. (Official trailer)

Raees: Udi Udi Jaye is all about flying kites, but it's really the scene in the trailer that has us enthralled when SRK says, “Agar katne ka dar hota na, toh patang nahi chadata, firki pakadta.” (Official video)

Kai Po Che: The film's title says it all and even though it's all about cricket academy, kite flying has prominent and symbolic role in this Sushant Singh Rajput movie.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai carried out the most coordinated kite flying session we've ever seen in Dheel De Re. But its colours are vibrant enough to compete with Raees' Udi Udi Jaye. No wonder it remains a classic even today.

Earth 1947: One of the lighter moments of this Aamir Khan movie is during the song Ruth Aa Gayi Re. Kite flying serves as lovely metaphor for the tragic love triangle of this film.