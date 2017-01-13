Top News:
  3. xXx Return Of Xander Cage Mumbai conference: Deepika Padukone, Vin Diesel amp up the frenzy around their film

Fri January 13 2017, 2:34 pm
    The xXx mania has reached fever pitch as Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel rocked the Mumbai fan interaction session for xXx: Return Of Xander Cage that hits theatres tomorrow. Vin seems to be all starry-eyed about Deepika and the pair interacting together is adorable to watch. The film's director DJ Caruso was also present to promote the action franchise. According to a report in the Indian Express, many Bollywood stars were at the event as well to lend their support to Deepika, including Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. See the photos. (Twitter)

    Deepika looked breathtaking in a glittering golden gown – almost reminding us of Priyanka Chopra earlier this week at the Golden Globes. Highlighting her gorgeous figure, the outfit explained why Vin was so enamored by the star, we were too! (Twitter)

    For a second event, Deepika wore a nude yellow gown, while Vin decided to don a dhoti. As far as Hollywood stars immersing themselves in the Indian culture goes, this one was pretty cute. (Twitter)

    We told you Vin loves Deepika. At one point, he planted a kiss on his co-star's cheek, making all the fans go, 'awww.' DJ Caruso looks a little left out in the corner though, doesn't he? (Twitter)

    The director shared this shot of the excited crowd. If this enthusiasm is anything to go by, xXx is going to make a killing at the box office. (Twitter) 

