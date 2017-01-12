Madame Tussauds: Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai; here are the wax hit and misses

Madame Tussauds is all set to open a museum in Delhi with Bollywood's biggest celebrities. That's not to say, of course, that our B-town lot - Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and more - hasn't already graced the wax museum in other parts of the world. We take a look at the wax figurines of our actors in the London branch to get a glimpse at whether Tussauds will be a hit or a flop in the capital. (Twitter)

Hit: Kareena Kapoor. It's hard to tell which Kareena looks better since they're both so glossy and perfectly well kept. We're looking forward to Bebo's immaculate fashion being preserved for posterity in wax. (Twitter)

Miss: Shahrukh Khan. We'd love to know what was going on in King Khan's mind when he saw this hideous version of Gaurav from Fan. Then again, SRK looked creepy as hell in the film too, so perhaps the makers were right on the mark. (Twitter)

Hit: Amitabh Bachchan. There is life in Big B's wax eyes! We sure hope that when Tussauds comes to Delhi, it has a Jai and Veeru statue as well. (Twitter)

Miss: Salman Khan. Bhai's statue has two flaws – his mouth isn't that small and well... his eyes are extremely baggy (harsh but true). We're not sure why Tussauds decided to omit these two features that make Salman Salman. (Twitter)

Hit: Katrina Kaif. They caught this gorgeous babe's innocence and sensuality in her wax figure. We wouldn't mind seeing her Chikni Chameli avatar in Delhi. (Twitter)

Miss: Aishwarya Rai. Is it us or does Ash's wax figure look like Elizabeth Hurley during her Indian wedding to Arun Nayar? Let's hope they make Ash more Indian looking this time around and not like some firang! (Twitter)