Dangal box office collections day 18: Aamir Khan set to power take to Rs 350 cr by Wednesday

Dangal box office collections day 18: Aamir Khan can rest easy, if he was ever actually concerned about Dangal's performance, because the movie will hit the Rs 350 crore mark by Tuesday (day 19). As of Monday (day 18), the film earned Rs 4.35 crore and has a total of Rs 349.65 crore at the box office, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. Doesn't the debate of whether Dangal could have beaten Sultan seem so silly in retrospect?

Aamir Khan made history back in 2014 when PK became the first movie to reach the Rs 300 crore mark. PK did this on day 17, but Dangal achieved that in just 13 days. What Dangal has managed to do in 17 days is become the highest grossing movie of all time.

Back to the Salman vs Aamir Khan debate, on its 13th day, Dangal overtook Sultan's Rs 300.45 crore, by reaping Rs 304.38 crore at the box office. For a moment, we all thought Salman would retain is title of the 2016 box office Sultan, but just a week before the year closed, Dangal made everyone second guess.

Forget Sultan, on the 16th day of its release, Dangal raked in Rs 330.96 crore to become the second highest film in Bollywood. That's almost 10 crore more than Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was knocked off the second spot with only Rs 320.34 crore.

By day 17, Aamir had managed to break two records. Not only did his movie have the highest third weekend earnings of all time, but it surpassed PK to become the highest grossing movie ever.