Top News:
  3. Dangal box office collections day 18: Aamir Khan set to power take to Rs 350 cr by Wednesday

Dangal box office collections day 18: Aamir Khan set to power take to Rs 350 cr by Wednesday

By:
Tue January 10 2017, 4:24 pm
  • Aamir khan, dangal, pk, bajrangi bhaijaan, sultan, salman khan, dangal box office collection, dangal record, dangal highest grosser, bollywood

    Dangal box office collections day 18: Aamir Khan can rest easy, if he was ever actually concerned about Dangal's performance, because the movie will hit the Rs 350 crore mark by Tuesday (day 19). As of Monday (day 18), the film earned Rs 4.35 crore and has a total of Rs 349.65 crore at the box office, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. Doesn't the debate of whether Dangal could have beaten Sultan seem so silly in retrospect? (Official trailer)

  • Aamir khan, dangal, pk, bajrangi bhaijaan, sultan, salman khan, dangal box office collection, dangal record, dangal highest grosser, bollywood

    Aamir Khan made history back in 2014 when PK became the first movie to reach the Rs 300 crore mark. PK did this on day 17, but Dangal achieved that in just 13 days. What Dangal has managed to do in 17 days is become the highest grossing movie of all time. (Official trailer)

  • Aamir khan, dangal, pk, bajrangi bhaijaan, sultan, salman khan, dangal box office collection, dangal record, dangal highest grosser, bollywood

    Back to the Salman vs Aamir Khan debate, on its 13th day, Dangal overtook Sultan's Rs 300.45 crore, by reaping Rs 304.38 crore at the box office. For a moment, we all thought Salman would retain is title of the 2016 box office Sultan, but just a week before the year closed, Dangal made everyone second guess. (Official trailer)

  • Aamir khan, dangal, pk, bajrangi bhaijaan, sultan, salman khan, dangal box office collection, dangal record, dangal highest grosser, bollywood

    Forget Sultan, on the 16th day of its release, Dangal raked in Rs 330.96 crore to become the second highest film in Bollywood. That's almost 10 crore more than Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which was knocked off the second spot with only Rs 320.34 crore. (Official trailer)

  • Aamir khan, dangal, pk, bajrangi bhaijaan, sultan, salman khan, dangal box office collection, dangal record, dangal highest grosser, bollywood

    By day 17, Aamir had managed to break two records. Not only did his movie have the highest third weekend earnings of all time, but it surpassed PK to become the highest grossing movie ever. (Official trailer)

  • Aamir khan, dangal, pk, bajrangi bhaijaan, sultan, salman khan, dangal box office collection, dangal record, dangal highest grosser, bollywood

    While its performance has slowed down considerably, Dangal is still raking money in by the crores well into its third week. Now it remains to be seen whether it can set a new record and form Bollywood's first Rs 500 crore club. (Official trailer)

More from this section

Please Wait while comments are loading...

Go to Top