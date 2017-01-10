Happy birthday, Hrithik Roshan: 10 pics that sum up why we love this actor

Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan turns 43 today and it's a great reminder about how grateful we are that this actor decided to come into films and give the ladies some eye candy and the guys some serious fitness goals. On the occasion of Hrithik's birthday, we take a look the 10 moments when Hrithik proved why he's one of the most beloved (and hot) actors in movies today. Check it out: (Instagram)

When he rode in an auto with his kids like any normal person. Hrithik proved that he was like any one of us and didn't put on heirs despite his Bollywood background. (Instagram)

When he went all fan boy over Amitabh Bachchan. No one can debate Hrithik's star status, but he's humble enough to know when he's in front of a legend and his throwback pic with Big B was the cutest thing we've seen. (Twitter)

When he went fan boy again with Rajinikanth. Hrithik shared a childhood pic with Rajini, recalling how the actor helped him out when they were filming a movie together. (Twitter)

When he didn't mind looking goofy. He's gorgeous, but Hrithik proved he's just a big kid at heart when he shared some ridiculous photos of himself and we loved them. (Twitter)

When he blew us away with his dance moves. Tiger Shroff, you're an amazing dancer, but there is only one king in the Bollywood dance category and that's Hrithik Roshan. (Twitter)

When he looked amazing in any outfit. Be it a suit, a kurta pajama or just a tee and jeans, Hrithik can commit no fashion error. (Instagram)

When he gave us fitness goals by jogging in the rain. But then we saw Hrithik's breathtaking photoshoot with Lisa Haydon and knew his effort was entirely worth it. (Instagram/Twitter)

When he was the sweetest dad ever. Hrithik's a star, but he always takes time out for his kids and we love the heartwarming pics of Hridaan and Hrehaan. (Instagram)

When he looked amazing mid-shave: Few men look good when they're in the middle of shaving, but Hrithik, of course, is the exception. To top it, he even looked sexy mid-hair cut! (Twitter)