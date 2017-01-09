Golden Globe Awards red carpet: From Priyanka Chopra to Emma Stone, here are the fashion hits ‘n misses

At the Golden Globe Awards, everyone is competing for the trophies on offer, but there's also a parallel competition in the 'who wore it best' category and as Hollywood's award season begins, it also means that we're treated to some breathtaking gowns on the red carpet. But just because these dresses are made by the best designers in the world, doesn't mean every look is a win. So, here's to checking out who ruled the red carpet and who needs to up their fashion game.(Instagram)

Hit: Lilly Collins. The baby pink lace dress of this actress just blew us away. The gown was both frilly and figuring hugging in just the right amount and grabbed eyeballs on the red carpet. (Twitter)

Miss: Anna Kendrick. The design of Anna Kendrick's gown is spectacular, but the colour washes this Academy Award nominee out. We know she can carry off pastels and more vibrant colours, so we were hoping for something more stunning. (Instagram)

Hit: Kerry Washington. With a black-and-gold ensemble, Kerry brought grace and glamour to the red carpet. Capping off the look with a deep red lipstick and strappy black sandals, the actress was a vision at the ceremony. (Instagram)

Miss: Sofia Vergara. We thought the Modern Family star could do no wrong, but her Golden Globes look was a disaster. While showing skin is nothing new, Sofia's silver and nude dress looked a bit much and looked more like a peeling armour than an evening gown. (Instagram)

Hit: Reese Witherspoon. This Oscar winner proved that less is more with her simple buttercup yellow gown, matched with a sparkling gold necklace and ring. (Twitter)

Miss: Hailee Steinfled: The lilac purple gown was flowy to perfection, but the detached sleeves and knotted cleavage made it look more like a patchwork last-minute effort than a red carpet dress, even though Hailee carried it well. (Twitter)

Hit: Brie Larson. A wine red gown bedazzled with some shimmering stones made Brie's dress a winner. The actress kept her makeup minimal and let her figuring hugging dress and sweetheart top do the talking. (Instagram)

Miss: Nicole Kidman. Where to begin with Nicole's dress? The sleeves that went over her palms or the smoky-nude effect that looked like her gown was decaying. Nothing about her dress worked. (Twitter)

Hit: Priyanka Chopra. Our desi girl rocked her sparkling gold gown, making it no surprise when the shutterbugs couldn't stop taking pics. (Twitter)