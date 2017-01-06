Om Puri dead: From Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Aakrosh to Dabangg, here’s remembering the actor in pictures

Om Puri dead: For fifty years, Om Puri entertained Indian audiences with his countless memorable performances. At the age of 66, his life came to a sudden end when he suffered a cardiac arrest in the early hours of the morning of January 6. With unforgettable roles in movies like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Aakrosh, as well as lighter mainstream films like Malamaal Weekly and Dabangg, Puri left an undeniable mark on Indian cinema. (With director Shyam Benegal for Arohan) (Source: Express Archive)

Om Puri began his career with the 1967 film Ghashira Kotwal. Over his five decade career, aside from Hindi movies, Puri also worked in Punjabi, Kannada and Malayalam movies, aside from working in English movies and TV serials. (Being felicitated by Rajesh Khanna) (Source: Express Archive)

Before his film career flourished, Puri studied in the National School Of Drama, graduating in 1973 with Naseeruddin Shah. The pair went on to do several movies together like Maqbool, Mirch Masala and the immensely popular Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. (Puri in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro) (Source: Express Archive)

Puri came to mainstream attention with the police thriller 1983's Ardh Satya. His role was initially offered to Amitabh Bachchan, but eventually ended up propelling Puri to fame. The actor famously said, “Amitabh Bachchan is a great actor and I am thankful that he refused Ardh Satya.” (On the sets of Akanksha with director Dinkar Chowdhary) (Source: Express Archive)

Puri won the National Award twice in his career in 1981 for Arohan and in 1983 for Ardh Satya. He was also awarded the Padmashri in 1990. (Puri in Aahat with Kanwaljit Singh) (Source: Express Archive)

In 2004, the actor was bestowed the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by the UK government for his contribution to its film industry. Some of his works the UK include The Jewel In The Crown, Gandhi and East Is East. (Om Puri in Aakrosh) (Source: Express Archive)