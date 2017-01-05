Will Aamir Khan’s Dangal beat Salman’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, PK?

Aamir Khan's Dangal entered the 300 crore club on its 13th day and joined the ranks of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and PK as its total earnings are now Rs 304.38 crore. It already beat Salman Khan's Sultan, which had scored Rs 300.45 crore at the box office. After becoming 2016's highest grosser, Dangal will now compete with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which earned Rs 320.24 crore and PK, which sits at the top spot with Rs 340.8 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama. Does Aamir's latest release have what it takes to outdo his 2014 hit? We think it just might. (Bollywood Hungama)

PK took 17 days before it entered the 300 crore club, but Dangal has managed to do that in just 13. So, it has clearly outperformed PK and will probably overtake its lifetime earnings. (YouTube)

Dangal has also done quite well overseas as well. The film has become the highest grossing Bollywood movie in Australia, although PK still holds the top spot in the US and Canada. (YouTube)

With an uninterrupted run at the box office, Dangal managed to collect over Rs 20 crore every day during the first week of its release. (YouTube)

Dangal broke the record for the highest earnings of any film on the second weekend and had the second highest opening day earnings of the year. (YouTube)