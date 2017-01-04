Shahrukh Khan or Salman Khan: Find out who’s Twitter’s most popular celebrity
Twitter has released its report on the most talked about celebrity based on how many times Bollywood actors' Twitter handles were mentioned. Naturally, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra made it to the top of the list, according to a report in DNA, but which one snagged the number on spot is always exciting to see. The report also mentioned the most talked about films and the most followed celebrities. Read on to find out which of the stars triumphed this popularity round. (Twitter)
Shahrukh Khan's Raees helped him secure the number one spot, the actor was mentioned in 36% of tweets and left Salman Khan in the dust. Salman surprisingly made only 18% of tweets. Varun Dhawan made a surprise entry on the list at the third spot, followed by Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan respectively. (Twitter)
Priyanka Chopra is Twitter's most talked about female celebrity, dominating 23% of the online conversation. With three films releasing last year, it's no wonder that Alia Bhatt took the second spot with 18%. Surprisingly, Deepika Padukone came in third and after her came Anushka Sharma and Shraddha Kapoor. (Twitter)
The most talked about movie is no surprise – Sultan took up 25% of Twitter space, followed by Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with 15%. While the underwhelming Shivaay came third, Udta Punjab's censor scandal helped it take the fourth spot. Dear Zindagi came in fifth. (Twitter)
Amitabh Bachchan still rules the roost as Twitter's most followed celebrity. He is followed by Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan respectively. The only woman to make it in the top five is Deepika Padukone. (Twitter)
