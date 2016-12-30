Bollywood recap 2016 – best of celebrity social media: Salman Khan, Sunny Leone, to Deepika Padukone, check out the movers ‘n shakers

It's been an eventful year for Bollywood. From Kareena Kapoor acing her pregnancy fashion to Bipashu Basu and Karan Singh Grover's wedding, 2016 is leaving us with some gorgeous photos of B-Town's best and brightest. But what could we say that couldn't be described better by the celebs themselves? Here are our picks for the best celebrity social media shots of 2016 – be it heartwarming, sexy or just plain hilarious: (Instagram)

Coldplay's Hymn For The Weekend may have gotten in trouble for its depiction of India, but this moment when Sonam Kapoor fangirled over Chris Martin is adorable. Who can't relate to her feeling of euphoria as she stands next to the Fix You singer? (Instagram)

Salman Khan kept his superstar status to a side and shared this heartwarming pic on Mother's Day. For most of the year and especially Eid, he's Bhai, but this pic reminded us that he's also a dutiful son as he cuddled up to his mom. (Instagram)

When is Aryan Khan going to make his film debut? That's what we want to know. In this cute father-son pic shared by Shahrukh, Aryan looks just like his dad from his Maya Memsaab days. (Instagram)

Anil Kapoor wowed us by crossing off one task off his bucket list – namely, getting an amazing punk hairstyle. Even at 60, this Ram Lakhan actor remains as jhakaas as ever! (Twitter)

Bipasha Basu blew us away as the hottest Bengali bride we've ever seen. In a fairytale wedding to Karan Singh Grover, her marriage fashion was right on point – be it her pink sangeet dress or her gorgeous sari for the wedding ceremony. (Instagram)

Ranveer Singh is one of the hottest stars today, but even he got overwhelmed in the presence of Amitabh Bachchan (who can blame him?) At an award show, Ranveer sat down on the stage and hugged Big B's knees, leaving us with this adorable snap. (Instagram)

Deepika Padukone announced her Hollywood debut next to Vin Diesel in XXX: Return Of Xander Cage, while Priyanka Chopra was heading to the big screen next to Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch. While the two actresses don't want to be compared, aren't their Instagram pics eerily similar? (Instagram)

Sunny Leone treated us to the side of the star that we never see – the 'Karenjit Kaur Vohra' side. During her brother's wedding we got to see Sunny in a breathtaking blue lehenga, as she took little bro to the altar. (Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput gave us relationship goals with their adorable candid Instagram snaps. Be it during Mira's pregnancy or when they were on Karan Johar's couch, this couple has aced their social media game. (Instagram)

Long before Dangal reminded us why Aamir Khan is one of the best actors in Bollywood, his fat-to-fit photos showed us just how dedicated this man is to his art. The weight loss and gain is commendable and he's given us fitness goals for the new year! (Facebook)