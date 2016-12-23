Top News:
  From Sunny Leone to Kangana Ranaut, Aamir Khan's Bollywood besties impressed by Dangal

Fri December 23 2016, 2:32 pm
    A day before Dangal released, Aamir Khan hosted a special screening in Mumbai for his friends in Bollywood, including Sunny Leone and Kangana Ranaut. Clearly, the glamorous lot was wowed by Mr Perfectionist's film about a man who defied the odds and led his daughters to victory at the Commonwealth Games. Aamir's co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra were also present at the event. Here are the photos of the celebrities coming out the Dangal screening with only good things to say about the film. (YouTube)

    Aamir Khan attended the event with his real and reel family – Kiran Rao and his Dangal daughter Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Far from their tomboyish look in the film, the girls wore elegant dresses, but kept their look minimalistic and fresh. Kiran looked lovely in an elegant grey sari. (PTI)

    Ranbir Kapoor, who had a cameo in PK as Aamir's fellow-alien, was clearly impressed with the film. He gave it a literal thumbs up as he walked out of the screening. The actor even hung out with the real Mahavir Singh and Geeta Phogat at the event. (PTI)

    Sunny Leone attended the event with Daniel Webber and later wrote on Twitter, “Feel honoured I watched ur film.u should be so proud 2have made such an amazing film @aamir_khan #KiranRao @fattysanashaikh @sanyamalhotra07.” (PTI)

    Kangana Ranaut wore a summery light blue frock to the event. “Sabki performances bahut achi thi. I think it's a must-watch for everyone. Jo chotte bachche hain (Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar, who play the young Geeta and BAbita), ukna toh bahut achcha kaam hai,” the actress said, according to a report in Viral Bollywood. (PTI)

    Rekha was all bundled up at the screening, but that didn't stop the actress from striking a pose on the red carpet. The actress also spent some time with the Phogats and praised them for bringing India glory even though they had to go against society to do so. (PTI)

