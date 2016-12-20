Top News:
Photos: The best of (a pregnant) Kareena Kapoor

Tue December 20 2016, 6:05 pm
    Now that Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have welcomed their new baby boy Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi into the world, we're going to miss Bebo's amazing maternity style. The actress wowed us with her varied pregnancy fashion and caused a shutterbug frenzy with her various photoshoots that flaunted her growing baby bump. Unless the power couple are planning for Saifeena baby number two, we're guessing we won't see Kareena rocking her maternity look any time soon. So here's some of the actress' best pregnancy pics: (Instagram)

    Sabyasachi Mukherjee's bridal-wear collection at this year's Lakme Fashion Week had a lot of gorgeous models, but it was Kareena who grabbed eyeballs as the showstopper. She wowed everyone with her grey lehenga that was heavily embroidered with gold threadwork. (Indian Express)

    The only thing better than a Kareena Kapoor photo is when sister Karisma joins the shot. The siblings teamed up for a Persian photoshoot and Kareena looked stunning in a light grey lehenga embellished with pink, blue and red threadwork. Karisma wore a burnt grey anarkali lehenga. (Instagram)

    Kareena dazzled us yet again with her sheer black dress at Manish Malhotra 50th birthday party. The star stuck to a minimalistic look with small studded earrings and black sandals to the event. Future Bollywood moms-to-be are going to have to run to keep up with this diva's classy style. (Instagram)

    Sometimes less is more and Kareena nailed that during a black-and-white photoshoot. The pic shows a side-profile of the actress in a simple white gown as she cradles her tummy. Her refusal to dress in baggy clothes throughout her pregnancy has probably changed maternity goals for most women. (Indian Express)

    Kareena's casual look didn't change with her pregnancy. Amrita Arora shared an image of the actress rocking aviators and a chic denim top during a girl's day out. And let's just pause to marvel at the fact that she was up and about just days before giving birth to Taimur. (Instagram)

