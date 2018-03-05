01 / 11

The 90th Academy award this year was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel who returned back as the emcee of Hollywood's biggest star-studded event. Kimmel started off by mentioning the major envelope goof up and continued by addressing the harassment in Hollywood. The Academy Award witnessed some watershed moments this time. Shape of Water, which was nominated in 13 categories in Oscars has grabbed 4 awards in total including the award for Best Picture and Best Director. The 90th academy awards also paid rich tribute to Bollywood icons Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor and other artists who passed away in 2017 and 2018. Other noteworthy mentions being Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Dunkirk and Blade Runner 2049. In case you missed the major event, here's a sneak peek of what happened: