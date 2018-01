01 / 5

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman Khan has now entered the Rs 300 cr for the third time in a row. Tiger Zinda Hai film has shown some extraordinary business at the box office and by the end of the second week TZH collection touched the exclusive preserve of the nest-of-best mark of Rs 300 cr. The film has done well both critically and financially and can become Salman's highest grossing film till date. Tiger Zinda Hai collection brought in Rs. 5.50 crore more on Saturday and that has allowed the total to reach Rs 300.87 crore. This Rs 300 cr mark has been touched by TZH in a span of just 16 days.