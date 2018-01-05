01 / 5

After witnessing a phenomenal box office collections spree for almost two weeks, Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is now witnessing a major setback. The film's Friday collection stands at Rs 5.09 cr, the lowest so far. TZH is all set to cross the Rs 300 cr mark within this week but now that the business has gone down heavily over the weekdays, this may hold the film further from entering the coveted club for sometime. The film's total collection stands at Rs 291.55 cr. It will need the weekend boost to get it past the Rs 300 cr mark and only a good performance over Saturday, Sunday can power it to the next milestone - Rs 350 cr mark.