PadMan: Directed by R Balki, starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor, this is one the most anticipated films of 2018. Given Akshay Kumar's success rate the anticipation around his film is very evident. Pad Man is inspired by the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham who strived to find a cheaper alternative to manufacture affordable sanitary napkins for the women of his village. The film is being produced by Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna. The amalgamation of the cast and director has got only one thing on our minds, BLOCKBUSTER!!