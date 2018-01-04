01 / 12

When it comes to Salman Khan, records are meant to be broken. The 'Bhai' of Bollywood ended the year with a bang as Tiger Zinda Hai has earned more than Rs 272.79 crore at the box-office. But, what's the big kick for the makers of the film is its whopping collections in overseas markets. Now, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial starring Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif is the 11th highest overseas grosser with a collection of 15.15 million US Dollars (or Rs 97 crore), managing to surpass Bajirao Mastani and even Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. Although, Salman starrer's collections are expected to be much higher in the coming days, here is the list of the big grossers in the overseas market. (Image: Bollywood Hungama)