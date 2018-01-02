SSC JE 2016 examination: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts examination for the recruitment junior engineering which lakhs of students appear every year. The examination is conducted to fill posts in civil, mechanical, electrical, quantity surveying and contract posts. The commission had declared SSC JE 2016 examination paper II results on December 15 at ssc.nic.in. Now, the commission has released an important notification regarding SSC JE 2016 examination relating to the “revised options” that was available during the document verification. As per the official notification of the SSC, “No changes/additions will be allowed for a revised option for the Departments at the time of Document Verification against the posts already opted by the candidates in their original online applications. The option submitted in the applications will be treated as final.” (Website)