Ministry of Defence recruitment 2018: The 388 Coy ASC (Sup) Type C of the Ministry of Defence has announced vacancies for the post of Fireman, Tin Smith and others. Eligible and interested candidates can now apply before the last date that is 6 January 2018. In another recruitment notification, the Cantonment Board Jalandhar invited applications to fill up vacancies post of Safaiwala. Authorities have set the deadline 10 January 2018 to receive applications for the post of safaiwala.The written test will comprise of four parts as per the details mentioned below and the Question-Paper-cum/Answer Sheet of written test will be bilingual i.e in English and Hindi. However, the question on the portion of English language will be in English only, as per the notification. (Website)