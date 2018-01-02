03 / 5

Every year lakhs of students register themselves for several exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission. From SSC GGL to SSC CHSL, the exams held by the commission is very popular among the candidates seeking government jobs. Recently, the commission has closed the online application window for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level examination. Like the previous years, this year also the applicants were reportedly in lakhs. As the selection of examination centres remains an inevitable part of filling up the examination form, the commission has notified a very important information for the candidates appearing in any of the tests conducted by SSC. “It is again brought to the notice of the candidates that in accordance with the decision taken, the Commission shall not entertain and accede to any request for change of examination centre under any circumstance from the aspirant candidates appearing in various examinations conducted by the Commission, ” as per the official notification released by the commission. (Website)