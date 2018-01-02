Railway recruitment 2018: The Northeast frontier division of the Indian Railways has announced vacancies for 12th pass and 10th pass candidates at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply must note that the last date to apply online is January 12, 2018. “Application must reach the proper address by 17:30 hours on or before 12.012018 (Last date for candidates residing in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jammu & Kashmir, Lahaul & Spiti Districts, Pangi Sub-Division in Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep and abroad, is 22.01.2018), ” as per the official notification. (PTI)