SCDCC bank recruitment 2017-18: The South Canara District Central Co-operative Bank Ltd (SCDCC) has announced recruitment for 127 vacancies for the posts of Second Division Clerk and Computer Programmer at scdccbank.com. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website. TThe last date to apply online is January 10, 2018. “The candidate should be within 40 years in the case of SC & ST, 38 years in case of Backward community and class and 35 years in case of others. In addition to the above 125 posts, an additional list will be prepared with reservation of posts for filling up the vacancies arising in Second Division Clerk posts in the next six months,” as per the job notification.