NFL recruitment 2018: The National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has announced recruitment for the posts of management trainees at its official website nationalfertilizers.com. Interested candidates can apply online visiting the official website.”Candidates are required to apply online providing details regarding age, date of birth, qualification, division, and percentage of marks obtained, year of passing, respective School/College/University, work experience if any, GATE 2016 Registration Number, Roll No. and GATE 2016 Score card,” as per the official notification. The last date to apply online is January 18.