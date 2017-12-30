AYUSH National Teachers Eligibility test: Are you aiming to teach Ayurveda or any other medical system in future? If yes, then you may soon have to clear an exit exam. As per a proposed legislation on the lines of the health ministry’s National Medical Commission Bill, students seeking a license to practice any medicine system will need to pass an exit test. The proposal is part of a draft bill which seeks to create a new regulator, National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine and Homeopathy. The new regulator will replace the two statutory bodies governing higher education in Homeopathy and Indian systems of medicine. The AYUSH ministry, in consultation with NITI Aayog, has formulated the inclusion of integrative medicine in the proposed bill. This enables AYUSH practitioners to practice modern medicines and vice versa after undergoing a “bridge course”. (Website)