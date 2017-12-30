01 / 5

Railway Recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board of the Northern Railways has invited eligible candidates to apply for the post of Apprentices at rrcnr.org. The online application process for the same has started on the official website and will close on January 27, 2018. The release on the official website states- ONLINE applications is invited from ELIGIBLE and desirous candidates for engagement of Act Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 for imparting training at various Divisions/Units/Workshops over Northern Railway. It adds, ‘Imparting Training in Railway will not confer any right to the candidates for their absorption in Railway after successful completion of training. It shall not be obligatory on the part of the employer to offer any employment to the Apprentice on completion of period of his/her apprenticeship training in his / her establishment.’ (Reuters)