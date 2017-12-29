KVS recruitment 2018: Jobs alert! Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), New Delhi has announced host of vacancies across various departments at kvsangathan.nic.in. As per the official notification, the KVS will be hiring personnel for Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Administrative Officer, Assistant, Hindi Translator, Upper Division Clerk, Stenographer, Finance Officer, Assistant Engineer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can now grab this opportunity to apply online visiting the official website. Candidates must note that the last date to apply online is January 11, 2018 till 11:59 pm.