IB ACIO Tier I Result 2017: Not such a good news for aspiring Assistant Central Intelligence Officer as the results have been delayed and that too by over a month. According to reports, candidates can expect at least a month’s delay to receive their IB ACIO Tier I Examination scores. The examination was conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 15, 2017. Earlier the Tier II examination for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) was scheduled to be conducted on January 7, but it can now be further postponed as the results of the tier I have been delayed. This worst fear was confirmed after a notice uploaded on the official website of the same stated that Tier II examination is not being conducted on January 7, 2018.