Do you want to continue your studies but cannot attend classes in educational institutes as you are an office goer. The solution for you is online courses available at various Universities which gives you the immense flexibility to study. As per an education company Coursera, Indian learners have shown high-interest for online quality education and career-relevant courses. Here is the list of top online courses that Indian wanted to study this year: (Website)
Machine Learning, Stanford University: Machine learning is the science of getting computers to act without being explicitly programmed. (Website)
Neural Networks and Deep Learning, deeplearning.ai: Deep learning engineers are highly sought after, and mastering deep learning will give you numerous new career opportunities.(Website)
Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python), University of Michigan: This course aims to teach everyone the basics of programming computers using Python. (Website)
Algorithms, Part I, Princeton University: This course covers the essential information that every serious programmer needs to know about algorithms and data structures, with emphasis on applications and scientific performance analysis of Java implementations. (Website)
Introduction to Mathematical Thinking, Stanford University: Professional mathematicians think a certain way to solve real problems, problems that can arise from the everyday world, or from science, or from within mathematics itself. This course will help you to develop your analytical thinking. (Reuters)