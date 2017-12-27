05 / 5

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017 18: The 27 Field Ammunition Depot, C/O 56 APO of the Ministry of Defence has announced vacancies for the post of LDC, Fireman, Tradesman Mate and others at ncs.gov.in. A total of 291 vacancies have been announced to fill up the required vacancies. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is January 13, 2018. Aspirants who have passed ITI or 10th class or Graduates can submit their job application. The candidates should read all instructions carefully before filling up the online application. All the information entered by the candidate must be correct. If any false info is found the candidature will be cancelled. The candidates must take the original educational certificates and its photocopies at the time of appearing the selection test. While filling up the online form they must upload their scanned copy of educational documents, passport size photograph, and signature. (Website)