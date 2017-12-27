04 / 5

CBSE Datesheet 2018: The class 10th and 12th board exam schedule is likely to be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the month of January 2018. It is almost the end of 2017 and the examination schedule has still not been released. Students prepping up to appear for the exam can expect their exam dates to be released in some days at cbse.nic.in. While the board exam dates have not been announced, according to earlier reports CBSE had confirmed that it will conduct the board exam in the month of March and the board practical exams will take place in January. Practical examinations for class 10th and 12th is all set to begin from January 12th, 2018 by CBSE. This information made news after a circular was sent across by the board to the schools affiliated to it.