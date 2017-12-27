BEL recruitment 2017 18: Bharat Electronics Ltd, in its latest recruitment notification, has announced vacancies for the post of engineers at bel-india.com. Candidates who are interested to apply must note that the last date to apply online is January 20, 2017. As per the official notification, engineers from various branches like Electronics, Mechanical, Computer Science, Optics, Laser etc. can apply visiting the official website. Eligible candidates, who satisfy the above conditions, will be called for written test followed by an interview. Selections will be based on the reservation pattern as per the Government guidelines, as per the job notification.