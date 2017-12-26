UPSC result 2017: The Union Public Service Commission has announced the results of Computer Based Examination (Part – I) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2017. This year a total of 637 candidates have been recommended for appointment. The recommended candidates will now be appointed the serve the offices of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and others. The UPSC has kept 160 candidates in consolidated reserve list, in accordance with Rules 13 (4) and (5) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2017.