04 / 5

SJVN recruitment 2018: In its latest recruitment notification, SJVN Limited has announced 270 vacancies for Graduate Apprentices, Technician (Diploma) Apprentices and Technician (ITI) apprentices at sjvn.nic.in. Candidates who are willing to apply must note that the last date to apply online is January 10, 2018. “The candidates who after the completion of their education have undergone training or job experience of one year or more shall not be considered eligible for apprenticeship training. Even if the gap between the declaration of result and the commencement of training is more than three years, the candidate will be declared not eligible,” as per the official notification. The company said that there will be no interviews and the eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit list formed on the basis of marks secured in Matriculation examination (10th) and ITI Course/ Diploma and Bachelor of Engineering/Technolog. (Website)