BSNL recruitment 2018: Job aspirants who are willing to apply for 107 vacancies for the post of Junior engineers must note that the last date to apply online is January 15, 2018 at externalbsnlexam.com. As per the official notification, the application process has begun from December 15, 2017. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited will conduct the online written exam on January 28, 2018. Therefore, it is important for the candidates to know about the subjects that they need to prepare. Aspirants who are searching for government engineering jobs must grab this opportunity. (Reuters)