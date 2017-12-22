The Union Public Service Commission has released the list of candidates who have been shortlisted for an interview for selection to 153 posts of Junior Works Manager (Mechanical) in Ordnance Factory Board, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who had applied for the mentioned posts can check out the interview schedule that has been released alongside the named of the shortlisted candidates. According to the notice released by the commission, “With reference to your application for the above-mentioned post, this is to inform that you have been shortlisted for interview. You are accordingly requested to appear for the interview as per the schedule the given below at 09.00 A.M (Reporting time for Forenoon Session) and 12.00 Noon (Reporting time for Afternoon Session) in the UPSC Office, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110 069.”