02 / 5

Union Bank of India recruitment 2017 18: One of the leading Public Sector Banks, Union Bank of India, has invited applications to fill up the vacancies of Forex Officer and Integrated Treasury Officer at unionbankofindia.co.in. Eligible and interested can now refer to the official website to apply for the vacant posts. Job aspirants must note that the last date to apply online is January 13, 2018 till 24:00 hours. All applicants are advised to apply only after carefully reading and understanding the contents of the job notification. A total of 100 vacancies has been announced for the posts of Forex Officer and Integrated Treasury Officer. “The selected candidate can be posted at any Branch / Office of the Bank at the sole discretion of the Bank. Hence, the candidates willing to work at any of the Branch /Office of the Bank need only apply, ” as per the official notification. (Reuters)