1) IOCL recruitment 2017: Applications for a total of 965 apprentice vacancies on offer by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Marketing Division, Northern region will be invited from tomorrow, November 17, 2017 at iocl.com. Eligible and interested candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can apply on the official website. Applications from eligible candidates have been invited for engagement of Apprentices under Apprentices Act, 1961. The apprenticeship will be for a period of 12 months. According to the official notification, the written test for the posts will be conducted at centres in Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Cochin and Bangalore.