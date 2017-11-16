05 / 5

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) recently made the Aadhaar card mandatory for all class 10th and 12th students, who will be appearing for their year-end examinations next year. Now all high-school and intermediate UP Board students will have to carry their Aadhaar card along with their admit cards to the examination centre if they wish to appear for the exam. The Class 10th and 12th examinations are all set to commence from February 6 next year. So now, if students fail to carry their Aadhaar cards, the exam authority will not allow them to sit for the exams. This step by the UP Board is being taken to curb fraudulent registrations and many other malpractices, as per Neena Srivastava, the UP Board secretary.