05 / 5

IIM Summer Placements: The summer placement reports at top B schools are witnessing positive trends, as per ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook survey. The summer placements at the top Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)- IIM Bangalore, IIM Lucknow, and IIM Calcutta have registered a 100 per placement within four days. IIM Kozhikode and IIM Indore also saw an upward swing in the average monthly stipend by 25 per cent from last year. (Source: PTI)