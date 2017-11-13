05 / 5

The University of Madras has announced that the dates for the theory exams for undergraduate, postgraduate and professional degree examinations of November 2017 have been postponed due to “heavy rain” in Chennai and adjacent areas. The university informed that the University theory examinations of which was scheduled for November 3 and 4 have been postponed. The controller of examinations of the University in the notice said, “I am, by direction, to inform you that due to heavy rain, the University theory examinations of UG/PG/Professional which was scheduled for 03rd and 4th November 2017 FN/AN have been postponed (sic).” As per the report by the Indian Express, the exams that were scheduled for November 3 has now been postponed to December 5. While the ones that were to be held on November 4 will now be scheduled on December 6, 2017.