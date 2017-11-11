01 / 5

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: The Combat Vehicle Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), of DRDO under Ministry of Defence has announced 146 vacancies for the post of trade apprentices. Candidates who are interested can now apply in the prescribed format by December 02, 2017. According to the official notification, candidates will have to apply through the online mode at rac.gov.in. “DRDO, ex-ITI candidates should have passed out from the institute duly recognized by NCVT duly covered through Gazette Notification of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, with minimum two years duration except for the Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) and Welder (G & E) trade,” the notification reads. (Website)