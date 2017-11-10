Indian Railways recruitment 2017: The east coast division of the Indian Railways has announced a host of vacancies under Group C, Group D and sports quota. Candidates who are willing to apply must note that the last date to apply is December 18, 2017. For group C vacancies the minimum qualification required is class 12th pass or equivalent while for the Group D posts candidates must have passed class 10 exam. Candidates applying under the sports quota should have a degree or its equivalent from a recognized university. Candidates will have to send their application by postal services to Assistant Personnel Officer (Recruitment), 2nd Floor, South Block, Rail Sadan, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar, Odisha – 751017. (AP)