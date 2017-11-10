04 / 5

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday said that it will announce the Stenographer (Grade C and D) examination 2017 results on November 24. Candidates can visit the official website ssc.nic.in to check the result. SSC earlier announced that the result will be declared on November 10 for the exam held from September 11 to September 14. The commission also announced that it will release Stenographer (Grade C and D) examination 2016 results on November 12. The tentative date for declaration of result for Stenographer (Grade C and D) examination 2016 was November 13. Earlier, on November 6, the commission had announced the result of the Combined Graduate Level Tier-I Examination 2017 results. (Website)