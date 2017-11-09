01 / 5

Ministry of Defence recruitment 2017: The 629 Tpt Coy ASC of the Ministry of Defence has invited applications to fill the vacancies of Group ‘C’ posts. Candidates who are interested should apply before November 25, 2017. According to the official notification, the vacancies have been announced for 18 posts including Chef, Fireman, Fire Supervisor and others. The job notification read that the candidates will have to undergo both physical test and written test. “Physical test/trade test (Not applicable for Ex-Servicemen) will be qualifying nature. Only those candidates who qualify for physical/trade test will be permitted to appear in written test. Candidates will be disqualified immediately on failing to qualify any of the event given below and will not (WILL NOT) be permitted to appear in next event/subsequent tests. The candidates will be immediately escorted out of unit premises/test venue, ” the notification reads.