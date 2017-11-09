RBI assistant 2017: Candidates who are yet to apply for the vacancies in 623 assistant posts announced by the Reserve Bank of India must note that the last date to apply is November 10, 2017, i.e only two days left. Candidates who want to apply must visit rbi.org.in now. The vacancies have been announced in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad and other cities. The RBI will conduct two written tests like the preliminary and main examination. The preliminary examination will be conducted for 100 marks from the subjects like english language, numeric ability, reasoning ability. The main examination, however, will be held for 200 marks from the subjects like English language, numeric ability, reasoning ability, general awareness and computer test. The preliminary exam will be conducted on December 20, 2017. However, as per the official notification, RBI reserves the right to change the dates of examination.