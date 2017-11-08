Job alerts you must not miss! From Indian Navy to UPSC recruitment to IBPS PO scores, here are the latest updates for you

Indian Navy recruitment 2017: As many as 33 vacancies have been announced for the post of Indian Navy Fireman (Erstwhile Fireman Gr. II and Gr. I) at indiannavy.nic.in. Candidates who are interested to apply must note that the last date of filling the application form is November 22, 2017. According to the official notification, the candidates will have to submit the application form along with the documents through registered speed post only. The application will have to be sent to The Admiral Superintendent, {for SM(PRP)}, Naval Dockyard, SBS Road, Mumbai –400 023. Candidates must note that the final appointment will be made after physical test and document verification. (Website)

IBPS PO result 2017: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the scores of candidates who appeared for the probationary officers (PO)/management trainees at ibps.in. According to a development, the official website now carries a tiker reading,”click here to view your scores of online preliminary examination…” The result of the examination was declared last week. IBPS aspirants can visit the official website of IBPS to check scores for the further process. The Institute conducted the IBPS PO Prelims 2017 examination earlier in the month of October on 7, 8, 14 and 15. (Website)

RBI assistant 2017: Candidates who are yet to apply for the vacancies in 623 assistant posts announced by the Reserve Bank of India must note that the last date to apply is November 10, 2017, i.e only two days left. Candidates who want to apply must visit rbi.org.in now. The vacancies have been announced in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad and other cities. The RBI will conduct two written tests like the preliminary and main examination. The preliminary examination will be conducted for 100 marks from the subjects like english language, numeric ability, reasoning ability. The main examination, however, will be held for 200 marks from the subjects like English language, numeric ability, reasoning ability, general awareness and computer test. (Reuters)

UPSC recruitment 2017: Candidates who are yet to apply for the vacancies announced by UPSC in central ministries must note that the last date to submit the application is November 16, 2017. The commission has announced vacancies in various departments like Scientific officers under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Nautical Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director-General under Ministry of Shipping and Assistant Soil conservation officer under Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers. The candidates will be hired through the direct recruitment process. Candidates who are willing to apply can now visit upsc.gov.in. (Website)