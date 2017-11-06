UPTET Final answer keys 2017, TSPSC FSO exam to SSC CGL 2017 Result Tier I, here are top jobs and education notifications

1) TSPSC FSO exam: The Telangana State Public Service (TSPSC) has extended the deadline to raise obejctions against the preliminary answer key of Forest Section Officers examination. The new last for receiving objections is November 9, as per the official notification. Earlier, the last date was November 3. Candidates are advised to note the above dates and submit their objections through the link provided.

2) It is a good news for job seekers as the Delhi government is organising a job fair. The fair is to provide job opportunities to people. It will be a two-day-long event and will begin from November 7 and last until eighth of the same month.The job fair is likely to generate 5,500 jobs as per an official statement by the Delhi government. The fair will be inaugurated by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and will be held at the Thyagaraj Stadium. Delhi government has contacted more than 350 companies, according to the official statement.

3) SSC CGL 2017 Result Tier I: The Combined Graduate Level Tier-I Examination 2017 results were announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who applied for the same visit the official website to check the result. The commission has released the results of all the 9 regions on its official website. The commission had conducted the Combined Graduate Level Tier-I Examination, 2017 between August 5 and August 23 across various centres in the country.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) examination 2017 answer keys were announced on Monday by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) at upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Candidates can visit official website to check the answer keys. While the application process for the exam had begun on August 25 and it closed on September 8, 2017. Contractual teachers employed in Uttar Pradesh also were eligible to appear for the UPTET to claim eligibility for the post of teachers in primary schools.