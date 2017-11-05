From UPSC recruitment 2017 to CBSE UGC NET exams, here are latest jobs and education updates, notifications
CBSE UGC NET 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) successfully conducted the UGC NET examination on 5th November 2017 for approximately 9.30 lakh registered candidates. According to the official website of CBSE, the board is expected to release the answer keys and OMR sheets of the exam in January next year at cbsenet.nic.in. It must also be noted that the CBSE will not issue any marks sheet to qualified/non-qualified candidates. (official website)
The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd (OICL) has announced the OICL Administrative Officers scale-I results. The candidates can check the official website orientalinsurance.org.in to check the result. The roll numbers of the selected candidates have been published on the website. The candidates who have cleared the phase of OICL AO will now be called for OICL AO Phase-II exam which is scheduled to take place on November 18, 2018. (official website)
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has released the hall tickets for the junior accounts officers (JAO) recruitment exam at externalbsnlexam.com. The candidates who have applied for the same can download their admit cards now from the official website. The online examination for the recruitment of Junior Account officers will take place on November 5 and 6. As per the official website, the examinations will be conducted for recruitment on the 996 vacant posts. Through this examination, JAOs will be appointed in the IDA pay scale Executive (E-1) of Rs 16,400-Rs 40,500 with annual increment and benefits as per the company rules. (official website)
UPSC recruitment 2017: The candidates who haven't yet applied for the vacancies announced by UPSC in central ministries must note that the last date to submit the application is November 16, 2017. The candidates must apply online for the exam. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted. The commission has announced vacancies in various departments including Scientific officers under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Nautical Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director-General under Ministry of Shipping and Assistant Soil conservation officer under Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers. The interested candidates may visit upsc.gov.in. to apply for the exams. (official website)
The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Jaipur has invited applications for the post of Act Apprentices to impart training under the Apprentice Act 1961 in the designated trades at Workshops/Units in the jurisdiction of the North Western Railways. The interested candidates can apply for the same before November 29 at rrcjaipur.in. A total of 1164 vacancies in 8 units of the North Western Railways are on offer across Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur and Jodhpur of Rajasthan. (official website)
More from this section
- Golmaal Again box office collections vs Judwaa 2, others: At Rs 188.65 cr, Ajay Devgn rules
- From UPSC recruitment 2017 to CBSE UGC NET exams, here are latest jobs and education updates, notifications
- Golmaal Again box office collection: Sizzling Ajay Devgn beats Shahrukh Khan, takes 2017 worldwide BO crown at Rs. 283.71 cr
- Top job to exam alerts from North Western Railways Recruitment 2017, BSNL JAO Admit Card to OICL AO Prelims Result, here are latest updates and notifications
- Happy birthday Virat Kohli: Take a look at this priceless gift for Indian skipper
- Happy birthday Virat Kohli: Hardik Pandya, Ravi Shastri, others wish cricketing icon; Indian captain unrecognisable
- These Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma photos will give you serious relationship goals
- PM Narendra Modi tweets beautiful Dev Deepawali celebration photos from Varanasi; you can’t afford to miss these pics
- Jaden Smith to Shawn Mendes; 30 most influential teens of 2017 according to TIME
No Comments.