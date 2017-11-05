From UPSC recruitment 2017 to CBSE UGC NET exams, here are latest jobs and education updates, notifications

CBSE UGC NET 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) successfully conducted the UGC NET examination on 5th November 2017 for approximately 9.30 lakh registered candidates. According to the official website of CBSE, the board is expected to release the answer keys and OMR sheets of the exam in January next year at cbsenet.nic.in. It must also be noted that the CBSE will not issue any marks sheet to qualified/non-qualified candidates. (official website)

The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd (OICL) has announced the OICL Administrative Officers scale-I results. The candidates can check the official website orientalinsurance.org.in to check the result. The roll numbers of the selected candidates have been published on the website. The candidates who have cleared the phase of OICL AO will now be called for OICL AO Phase-II exam which is scheduled to take place on November 18, 2018. (official website)

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has released the hall tickets for the junior accounts officers (JAO) recruitment exam at externalbsnlexam.com. The candidates who have applied for the same can download their admit cards now from the official website. The online examination for the recruitment of Junior Account officers will take place on November 5 and 6. As per the official website, the examinations will be conducted for recruitment on the 996 vacant posts. Through this examination, JAOs will be appointed in the IDA pay scale Executive (E-1) of Rs 16,400-Rs 40,500 with annual increment and benefits as per the company rules. (official website)

UPSC recruitment 2017: The candidates who haven't yet applied for the vacancies announced by UPSC in central ministries must note that the last date to submit the application is November 16, 2017. The candidates must apply online for the exam. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted. The commission has announced vacancies in various departments including Scientific officers under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Nautical Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director-General under Ministry of Shipping and Assistant Soil conservation officer under Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers. The interested candidates may visit upsc.gov.in. to apply for the exams. (official website)