Top job to exam alerts from North Western Railways Recruitment 2017, BSNL JAO Admit Card to OICL AO Prelims Result, here are latest updates and notifications

North Western Railways Recruitment 2017: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Jaipur has invited applications for the post of Act Apprentices to impart training under the Apprentice Act 1961 in the designated trades at Workshops/Units in the jurisdiction of the North Western Railways. The interested candidates can apply for the same before November 29 at rrcjaipur.in. A total of 1164 vacancies in 8 units of the North Western Railways are on offer across Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur and Jodhpur of Rajasthan. (official website)
BSNL JAO Admit Card 2017: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has released the hall tickets for the junior accounts officers (JAO) recruitment exam at externalbsnlexam.com. The candidates who have applied for the same can download their admit cards now from the official website. The online examination for the recruitment of Junior Account officers will take place on November 5 and 6. As per the official website, the examinations will be conducted for recruitment on the 996 vacant posts. Through this examination, JAOs will be appointed in the IDA pay scale Executive (E-1) of Rs 16,400-Rs 40,500 with annual increment and benefits as per the company rules. (official website)
OICL AO Prelims Result 2017: The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd (OICL) has announced the OICL Administrative Officers scale-I results. The candidates can check the official website orientalinsurance.org.in to check the result. The roll numbers of the selected candidates have been published on the website. The candidates who have cleared the phase of OICL AO will now be called for OICL AO Phase-II exam which is scheduled to take place on November 18, 2018. (official website)
UPSC NDA/NA II result 2017: The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA/NA) II results for 2017 have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). NDA/NA aspirants who appeared for the exam can check the same on the official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC conducted the NDA/NA examination on September 10 earlier, this year. The mark-sheets of the candidates will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of the final result, as per UPSC. (official website)
Allahabad University recruitment 2017: The Allahabad State University, in its latest recruitment notification, has announced 92 vacancies for various teaching positions at allstateuniversity.org. The candidates who are willing to apply can refer to the official website. According to the official notification, the last date to apply is November 30, 2017. The candidates must note that applications must be sent offline through postal services to the university. A demand draft of a demand draft of Rs 1,000 for UR and OBC category candidates and Rs 500 for SC and ST candidates in favour of the “Finance Officer, Allahabad State University, Allahabad” should be attached. (official website)
