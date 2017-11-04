Jobs alerts! From UPSC to BSNL recruitment, here are latest updates and notifications
UPSC recruitment 2017: Candidates who are yet to apply for the vacancies announced by UPSC in central ministries must note that the last date to submit the application is November 16, 2017. The commission has announced vacancies in various departments like Scientific officers under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Nautical Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director-General under Ministry of Shipping and Assistant Soil conservation officer under Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers. The candidates will be hired through the direct recruitment process. Candidates who are willing to apply can now visit upsc.gov.in. (Website)
NCLT recruitment 2017: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has announced 21 vacancies at nclt.gov.in. The vacancies have been announced for the post of stenographers. Candidates who all are interested must apply before 27th November 2017. Candidates will have to send their application form to Shri Anil Kumar, Under Secretary to the Govt. of India, National Company Law Tribunal, Room No. 614, Block No. 3, C.G.O. Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110 003. (Website)
NIT Durgapur recruitment 2017: The National Institute of Durgapur that comes under the purview of Ministry Human Resource Development has invited applications till November 6, 2017, the last date for applying, for various faculty positions at the institute. Candidates who want to apply can visit institute’s official website (nitdgp.ac.in). The technology institute has invited applications for 104 vacancies at various positions. Candidates must take note that all qualifications and experiences will be considered on or before 06.11.2017, which is the closing date of receiving the application form. Also, the candidates must be required to deposit a demand draft of Rupees 600 to acquire the application form. (Website)
Allahabad University recruitment 2017: The Allahabad State University, in its latest recruitment notification, has announced 92 vacancies for various teaching positions at allstateuniversity.org. Candidates who are willing to apply can refer to the official website. According to the official notification, the last date to apply is November 30, 2017. The candidates must note that applications must be sent offline through postal services to the university. A demand draft of a demand draft of Rs 1,000 for UR and OBC category candidates and Rs 500 for SC and ST candidates in favour of the “Finance Officer, Allahabad State University, Allahabad” should be attached. (Website)
BSNL JAO Admit Card 2017: The hall tickets for the junior accounts officers (JAO) recruitment exam has been released by the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) at externalbsnlexam.com. The candidates who have applied for the same can download their admit cards now from the official website. The online examination for the recruitment of Junior Account officers is all set to take place on November 5 and 6. BSNL is conducted the recruitment process to fill up to 996 vacant posts. Through this examination, JAOs will be appointed in the IDA pay scale Executive (E-1) of Rs 16,400-Rs 40,500 with annual increment and benefits as per the company rules. (Website)
More from this section
- Golmaal Again box office collections vs Judwaa 2, others: At Rs 188.65 cr, Ajay Devgn rules
- From UPSC recruitment 2017 to CBSE UGC NET exams, here are latest jobs and education updates, notifications
- Golmaal Again box office collection: Sizzling Ajay Devgn beats Shahrukh Khan, takes 2017 worldwide BO crown at Rs. 283.71 cr
- Top job to exam alerts from North Western Railways Recruitment 2017, BSNL JAO Admit Card to OICL AO Prelims Result, here are latest updates and notifications
- Happy birthday Virat Kohli: Take a look at this priceless gift for Indian skipper
- Happy birthday Virat Kohli: Hardik Pandya, Ravi Shastri, others wish cricketing icon; Indian captain unrecognisable
- These Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma photos will give you serious relationship goals
- PM Narendra Modi tweets beautiful Dev Deepawali celebration photos from Varanasi; you can’t afford to miss these pics
- Jaden Smith to Shawn Mendes; 30 most influential teens of 2017 according to TIME
No Comments.