Jobs alerts! From UPSC to BSNL recruitment, here are latest updates and notifications

UPSC recruitment 2017: Candidates who are yet to apply for the vacancies announced by UPSC in central ministries must note that the last date to submit the application is November 16, 2017. The commission has announced vacancies in various departments like Scientific officers under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Nautical Surveyor-cum-Deputy Director-General under Ministry of Shipping and Assistant Soil conservation officer under Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers. The candidates will be hired through the direct recruitment process. Candidates who are willing to apply can now visit upsc.gov.in. (Website)

NCLT recruitment 2017: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has announced 21 vacancies at nclt.gov.in. The vacancies have been announced for the post of stenographers. Candidates who all are interested must apply before 27th November 2017. Candidates will have to send their application form to Shri Anil Kumar, Under Secretary to the Govt. of India, National Company Law Tribunal, Room No. 614, Block No. 3, C.G.O. Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110 003. (Website)

NIT Durgapur recruitment 2017: The National Institute of Durgapur that comes under the purview of Ministry Human Resource Development has invited applications till November 6, 2017, the last date for applying, for various faculty positions at the institute. Candidates who want to apply can visit institute’s official website (nitdgp.ac.in). The technology institute has invited applications for 104 vacancies at various positions. Candidates must take note that all qualifications and experiences will be considered on or before 06.11.2017, which is the closing date of receiving the application form. Also, the candidates must be required to deposit a demand draft of Rupees 600 to acquire the application form. (Website)

Allahabad University recruitment 2017: The Allahabad State University, in its latest recruitment notification, has announced 92 vacancies for various teaching positions at allstateuniversity.org. Candidates who are willing to apply can refer to the official website. According to the official notification, the last date to apply is November 30, 2017. The candidates must note that applications must be sent offline through postal services to the university. A demand draft of a demand draft of Rs 1,000 for UR and OBC category candidates and Rs 500 for SC and ST candidates in favour of the “Finance Officer, Allahabad State University, Allahabad” should be attached. (Website)