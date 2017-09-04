VTU results 2017: Application for revaluation for BE, BTech courses begins from today; last date Sep 9

VTU results 2017: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) that released the results for the semester exams of Bachelor of Education (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) courses on Saturday, has begun the revaluation process and photocopy of answer scripts of 1st to 6th semester of BE/ BTech courses from Monday, September 4. The last date to submit the online filing of applications without penalty is September 9, as per the report by the Indian Express. (PTI)

VTU results 2017: Students can log on to the official website of the university and submit the online filing applications from Monday. The semester exams of BE and B.Tech courses were conducted in June and July, this year. (IE)

VTU results 2017: As per the new rules that were introduced by VTU this year onwards, if a student scores less after the re-evaluation than his/ her original scores, then the latter will be retained. As per the report, this new system will ome into effect with the June/July 2017 examination for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. (IE)

VTU results 2017: The move comes at a time when several engineering students, who are part of the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS), were found failing after the re-evaluation process. There are close to 1.2 lakh students studying in the CBCS courses. (IE)