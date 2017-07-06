Telangana SSC Results 2017 date and time: TS class 10th supplementary examination results declared, visit bse.telangana.org to check scores
Telangana SSC Results 2017 date and time: The Directorate of Government Examination, Telangana announce the Telangana State’s SSC/ class 10th Supplementary examination 2017 today at bsetelangana.org, cgg.telangana.gov.in and manabadi.com. Candidates who appeared for the tests and are looking to get their hands on the TS SSC supplementary results 2017 can visit the above-mentioned websites to check their results as the results link has been activated by the board. (Photo: IE)
Telangana SSC Results 2017 date and time: Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their results- Step 1: Visit bsetelangana.org, cgg.telangana.gov.in/ manabadi.com; Step 2: Once on the homepage, click on the link that says, 'SSC Results June – 2017'; Step 3: As you enter the results page, enter your roll number; Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen; Step 5: Check your result and save the same for future; Step 6: Do not forget to take a print out of the same. (Photo: IE)
Telangana SSC Results 2017 date and time: The Directorate conducted the supplementary examination for the class 10th students on June 5, for the candidates who failed in a subject or two. (Photo: IE)
Telangana SSC Results 2017 date and time: The Telangana SSC Supplementary Examination this year started with OSSC Main Language paper I on June 5 and ended with social studies paper II on June 19. In order to pass the supplementary examinations, students need to score not less than 35 marks in a subject. (Photo: IE)
Telangana SSC Results 2017 date and time: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the class 10th/ SSC examination results on May 4 earlier this year with an overall pass percentage of 84.15 per cent. Out of the 538226 students who appeared for the examination this year, 28395 appeared for the supplementary examinations. (Photo: IE)
More from this section
- Modi, Netanyahu’s bonhomie at Olga Beach! Both leaders together in every step of Israel visit; check out latest images
- Income Tax eFiling: Top 5 apps on Android and iOS smartphones to help you in IT return
- Jab Harry Met Sejal: 5 unknown things about new party anthem of India Beech Beech Mein starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma
- Kolkata Metro gets state-of-the-art ‘Make in India’ AC coaches at half the cost of imported train; check images & features
- OnePlus 5 priced at Rs 37,999 is a smartphone that must be experienced first hand
- Modi has good news for people of Indian origin in Israel; visits museum that exhibits India’s unique Jewish heritage; see images
- Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ launched in Orchid Gray colour; to be available on Flipkart for pre orders
- In an emotional moment, PM Modi meets 26/11 Mumbai attack survivor Baby Moshe; see pics
- US Independence Day: Americans celebrated with fireworks, dazzle, hot dog contest; see spectacular images
No Comments.