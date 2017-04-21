CGBSE 10th result 2017 topper list: Check out the list of all the students in the top 10 merit list

CGBSE 10th result 2017 topper list: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) today declared the result of Class 10th examination at 10 AM. The CGBSE result 2017 is now available on the official website of the Board at cgbse.net or results.cg.nic.in, in which about 4 lakh students has reportedly appeared for the Class 10th examination under Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) this year. Candidates can visit the official page and check out the results.

CGBSE 10th result 2017 topper list: 10th- Deepa- 96.17 %; 10th- Virendra Singh Rajput- 96.17 %; 10th- Udit Kumar Dewangan- 96.17 %. The board was established under the Government of Chhattisgarh on 20th of September, 2001, which is after the formation of the Chhattisgarh state. Every year, the CG board has the main responsibility of organising the CGBSE 10th and 12th examinations for the students pursuing under the CGBSE board at the school level along with that, it also conducts the Diploma as well as Professional course examinations every year and issues the respective results through the official website of the board.