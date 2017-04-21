CGBSE 10th result 2017: Chhattisgarh Board result declared on cgbse.net today; here’s how to check result

CGBSE 10th Result 2017: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the result of Class 10th examination on April 21, 2017, that is today. The CGBSE result 2017 is available on the official website of the Board at cgbse.net or results.cg.nic.in, in which about 4 lakh students have reportedly appeared for the Class 10th examination under Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) this year.

CGBSE 10th Result 2017: Here’s how to download CGBSE Class 10th exams 2017 results: Step 1- Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in; Step 2- Once you enter the home page, click on the link ‘class 10 result’ available under ‘Exam results’; Step 3- Now enter your roll number/admit card number in the space provide; Step 4- Click on Submit; Step 5- Once your result is displayed on the screen, save it and take print a out of the same for future reference.

CGBSE 10th Result 2017: Remember, for all official purposes, a copy will not suffice, candidates will have to show the official certificate itself. Th copy is purely for personal purposes.