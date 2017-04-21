CGBSE 10th result 2017: Chhattisgarh Board result declared on cgbse.net today; here’s how to check result
CGBSE 10th Result 2017: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the result of Class 10th examination on April 21, 2017, that is today. The CGBSE result 2017 is available on the official website of the Board at cgbse.net or results.cg.nic.in, in which about 4 lakh students have reportedly appeared for the Class 10th examination under Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) this year.
CGBSE 10th Result 2017: Here’s how to download CGBSE Class 10th exams 2017 results: Step 1- Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in; Step 2- Once you enter the home page, click on the link ‘class 10 result’ available under ‘Exam results’; Step 3- Now enter your roll number/admit card number in the space provide; Step 4- Click on Submit; Step 5- Once your result is displayed on the screen, save it and take print a out of the same for future reference.
CGBSE 10th Result 2017: Remember, for all official purposes, a copy will not suffice, candidates will have to show the official certificate itself. Th copy is purely for personal purposes.
CGBSE 10th Result 2017: Established in the year 2000, CGBSE is the government-run school education board for the state of Chhattisgarh. It undertakes the responsibility of the development and promotion of education in the state. The board recognised all the major high schools, higher secondary schools that are located in the state and also take all major steps to raise the standard of education in the state.
More from this section
- CGBSE 10th result 2017: Chhattisgarh Board result declared on cgbse.net today; here’s how to check result
- JEE Main 2017: Paper-1 answer keys, OMR sheets now available on the official website
- 15 stunning images of Railways’ ‘Vistadome’ glass-roofed train with rotating chairs; Prabhu aims at Europe like experience in India!
- Number of IS fighters killed by US non-nuclear ‘Mother Of All Bombs’ rises. Here’s all you need to know!
- Narendra Modi, Malcolm Turnbull’s day out: From perfect selfies on Delhi Metro to Akshardham buggy, how India, Oz PMs’ bromance blossomed
- Nothing is impossible: Here are the five global infrastructure projects which will soon be a reality!
- Deadly floods in Colombia leave a trail of destruction
- Asia’s largest tulip garden in Kashmir opens for tourists
- South Asia’s longest Chenani-Nashri tunnel; check out spectacular pictures!
No Comments.