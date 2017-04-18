JEE Main 2017: Paper-1 answer keys, OMR sheets now available on the official website
The Answer keys and OMR sheets of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2017 examination have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the official website of JEE Mains. The exam was conducted by the board on April 2 and links to the answer keys and recorded responses of Paper 1 are now active on the official website, candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their answer keys, responses and can even challenge them by following a set procedure if they are not satified. The two documents are available on the official wesite from April 18-22 only.
To check your Answer Keys- (1)Visit the official website of JEE mains at jeemain.nic.in; (2)Once you enter the home page of the home page of the website click on the link ‘Answer Keys of Paper 1/Recorded Response of Paper 1’; (3) Now enter your application number, Date of birth and security pin; (4) Press log in to view your answer keys/ recorded response.
Follow the same procedure, to check your OMR sheets or recorded responses- (1)Visit the official website of JEE mains at jeemain.nic.in; (2)Once you enter the home page of the home page of the website click on the link ‘Recorded Response of Paper 1’; (3) Now enter your application number, Date of birth and security pin; (4) Press log in to view your recorded response
Scores and rank of JEE Mains 2017 Paper I will be declared by April 27, 2017 for all candidates. The scores of the Mains examination will include the actual marks obtained in the Mains examination along with the status which will determine whether or not a candidates qualifies for JEE Advance 2017. Ranks declared along with the JEE Mains examination will include both All India and All India category ranking. (PTI)
Candidates who successfully qualify JEE Mains 2017 will be able to appear for the JEE Advance 2017 Examination. Registration for JEE Advance will commence from April 28 and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct JEE Advance on May 21, 2017. (PTI)
More from this section
- JEE Main 2017: Paper-1 answer keys, OMR sheets now available on the official website
- 15 stunning images of Railways’ ‘Vistadome’ glass-roofed train with rotating chairs; Prabhu aims at Europe like experience in India!
- Number of IS fighters killed by US non-nuclear ‘Mother Of All Bombs’ rises. Here’s all you need to know!
- Narendra Modi, Malcolm Turnbull’s day out: From perfect selfies on Delhi Metro to Akshardham buggy, how India, Oz PMs’ bromance blossomed
- Nothing is impossible: Here are the five global infrastructure projects which will soon be a reality!
- Deadly floods in Colombia leave a trail of destruction
- Asia’s largest tulip garden in Kashmir opens for tourists
- South Asia’s longest Chenani-Nashri tunnel; check out spectacular pictures!
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus launched today; See photos here
No Comments.