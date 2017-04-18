JEE Main 2017: Paper-1 answer keys, OMR sheets now available on the official website

The Answer keys and OMR sheets of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2017 examination have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the official website of JEE Mains. The exam was conducted by the board on April 2 and links to the answer keys and recorded responses of Paper 1 are now active on the official website, candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their answer keys, responses and can even challenge them by following a set procedure if they are not satified. The two documents are available on the official wesite from April 18-22 only.

To check your Answer Keys- (1)Visit the official website of JEE mains at jeemain.nic.in; (2)Once you enter the home page of the home page of the website click on the link ‘Answer Keys of Paper 1/Recorded Response of Paper 1’; (3) Now enter your application number, Date of birth and security pin; (4) Press log in to view your answer keys/ recorded response.

Follow the same procedure, to check your OMR sheets or recorded responses- (1)Visit the official website of JEE mains at jeemain.nic.in; (2)Once you enter the home page of the home page of the website click on the link ‘Recorded Response of Paper 1’; (3) Now enter your application number, Date of birth and security pin; (4) Press log in to view your recorded response

Scores and rank of JEE Mains 2017 Paper I will be declared by April 27, 2017 for all candidates. The scores of the Mains examination will include the actual marks obtained in the Mains examination along with the status which will determine whether or not a candidates qualifies for JEE Advance 2017. Ranks declared along with the JEE Mains examination will include both All India and All India category ranking. (PTI)