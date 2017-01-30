Top News:
  3. SSC GD Constable 2016: Results likely to be declared soon at ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable 2016: Results likely to be declared soon at ssc.nic.in

By:
Mon January 30 2017, 12:32 pm
  • ssc gd constable exam 2015-16, ssc gd, ssc, constable exam 2016, ssc gd constable exam results, results, ssc gd results 2016, results 2016, ssc.nic.in, ssc.nic.in 2017, ssc.nic.in 2016

    SSC GD Constable 2016: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the constable (GD) examination, 2015-16 soon. The candidates can check the results on ssc.nic.in.

  • ssc gd constable exam 2015-16, ssc gd, ssc, constable exam 2016, ssc gd constable exam results, results, ssc gd results 2016, results 2016, ssc.nic.in, ssc.nic.in 2017, ssc.nic.in 2016

    SSC GD Constable 2016:There are a total of 62,390 vacancies for the post of constable (GD) in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Assam Rifles (AR) and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). (Reuters)

  • ssc gd constable exam 2015-16, ssc gd, ssc, constable exam 2016, ssc gd constable exam results, results, ssc gd results 2016, results 2016, ssc.nic.in, ssc.nic.in 2017, ssc.nic.in 2016

    SSC GD Constable 2016: Steps to check results- (1) Visit the official website, (2) Click on the results link 'Results of Constable (GD) 2015-16 written examination', (3) A coplete list of reults will be displayed on your computer screens, (4) Download the results and take a print out of the same for future use. (IE)

  • ssc gd constable exam 2015-16, ssc gd, ssc, constable exam 2016, ssc gd constable exam results, results, ssc gd results 2016, results 2016, ssc.nic.in, ssc.nic.in 2017, ssc.nic.in 2016

    SSC GD Constable 2016: The recruitment process is divided in to three stages- (1) Physical Standard Test (PST) / Physical Efficiency Test (PET), (2) written examination and (3) medical examination. Results for the first stage PST/ PET was released in March 2016. (Reuters)

More from this section

Please Wait while comments are loading...

Go to Top