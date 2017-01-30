SSC GD Constable 2016: Results likely to be declared soon at ssc.nic.in

SSC GD Constable 2016: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the constable (GD) examination, 2015-16 soon. The candidates can check the results on ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD Constable 2016:There are a total of 62,390 vacancies for the post of constable (GD) in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Assam Rifles (AR) and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). (Reuters)

SSC GD Constable 2016: Steps to check results- (1) Visit the official website, (2) Click on the results link 'Results of Constable (GD) 2015-16 written examination', (3) A coplete list of reults will be displayed on your computer screens, (4) Download the results and take a print out of the same for future use. (IE)