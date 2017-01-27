SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Answer Key 2016: Raise objection and check answer keys now; 1.49 lakh candidates appeared for the exam

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Answer Key 2016: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2016 that was conducted from November 30, 2016 to December 2, 2016 and also of the re-examination that was conducted on January 12 and 13. (PTI)

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Answer Key 2016: The answer keys will be available online on the official website till January 27, 2017. 1.49 lakh candidates from different categories had appeared for the exam. (Source: IE)

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Answer Key 2016: Candidates who wish to check the answer keys can follow the below-mentioned steps: 1) Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in 2) Click on the relevant link 3) Enter your user ID and password that were generated at the time of registration 4) Click on submit, the answer keys will be displayed 5) Download the answer keys and take a print out of the same for future reference (PTI)

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Answer Key 2016: Answer keys will be available through on-line mode only, candidates can acquire the answer keys on the payment of Rs 100 per answer The answer keys will be available online on the official website till January 27, 2017 (Source: IE)