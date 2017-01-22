JKBose results 2016: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education declares results for Class 12 annual examination (Kashmir Division)
JKBose results 2016: JKBOSE Class 12 examination 2016 (Annual Examination) of Kashmir Division has been successfully declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) today. (Reuters)
Candidates who were keenly waiting for Class 12 Annual Examination (Kashmir Division) results, may check the results from the official website jkbose.co.in. (PTI)
Students can follow the quick steps to download JKBOSE Class 12 Annual Examination (Kashmir Division) Results 2016: Step 1. Log on to the official website of JKBOSE jkbose.co.in, let the homepage display Step 2. Click on the link : Download results of Class 12 Annual Examination Results 2016 (Kashmir Div.) Step 3. Candidate need to choose any one location from the given locations Step 4. Now you may enter your roll number or name in the provided fields Step 5. Click on submit button. The results will appear on the screen Step 6. The results will appear on the screen Step 7. Candidate may download the result and even take a printout for further reference (IE)
The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (abbreviated as JKSBSE or JK SBOSE) is the main board of school education in Jammu and Kashmir. Thousands of students appeared for the examination across various exam centres. The result was declared and made public on Sunday afternoon. Here’s wishing good luck to all the students! (Website)
