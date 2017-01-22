JKBose results 2016: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education declares results for Class 12 annual examination (Kashmir Division)

Students can follow the quick steps to download JKBOSE Class 12 Annual Examination (Kashmir Division) Results 2016: Step 1. Log on to the official website of JKBOSE jkbose.co.in, let the homepage display Step 2. Click on the link : Download results of Class 12 Annual Examination Results 2016 (Kashmir Div.) Step 3. Candidate need to choose any one location from the given locations Step 4. Now you may enter your roll number or name in the provided fields Step 5. Click on submit button. The results will appear on the screen Step 6. The results will appear on the screen Step 7. Candidate may download the result and even take a printout for further reference (IE)