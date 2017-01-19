UPSC NDA NA Exam (I) 2017: Application open, apply latest by February 10

UPSC NDA NA Exam (I) 2017: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited candidates to apply for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) examinations 2017. The exam will be conducted on April 23, 2017 for admission to NDA's 139th course and India's NA's 101st course that will be commencing from January 2, 2018. (PTI)

UPSC NDA NA Exam (I) 2017: There are a total of 390 vacancies including 335 from National Defence Academy (208 for Army, 55 for Navy and 72 for Air Force) and 55 posts from Naval Academy. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written exam and in front of the Services Selection Board. (PTI)

UPSC NDA NA Exam (I) 2017: Eligibility Qualification. (1) For Army- NDA: Applicant should have passed 10+2 or equivalent from a recognised board or university, (2) For Air force and Naval wings of NDA and NA: The applicant should have passed 10+2 with Physics and Mathemetics as subjects. (PTI)